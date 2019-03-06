Kamran Michael challenges his arrest in SHC

Staff Reporter

Former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael on Tuesday challenged his arrest in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favourite persons after allegedly receiving a huge sum.

“I was not named in the inquiry and neither in the reference of KPT land allotment scam,” the former minister stated in his plea.Michael termed his arrest as an alleged political victimization.

