Kamran Akmal becomes first Asian to complete 800 FC catches

22

Karachi

Pakistan’s out-of-favour wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, on Monday added yet another feather to his cap by completing 800 catches in first-class cricket.
Akmal, 35, is unpopular with cricket fans due to the perception of his wicket-keeping skills but he continues to defy this opinion with his performances at the domestic season.
He reached the milestone of 800 FC catches during the Quaid-e-Azam trophy match at SBP ground, where he was playing super 8 round’s match for WAPDA against KRL.
He claimed 7 catches in the match, 5 in first and 2 in second innings of the game.
Kamran is not only the first Pakistani but also the first Asian player to reach this milestone and only the second non-England player after Rod Marsh to achieve the feat of 800 first-class catches.
Out of the 33 players to reach 800 FC catches, 31 are from England.
With a total 865 dismissals behind the wicket, Kamran is also Pakistan’s most successful wicketkeeper in First Class cricket.
He was also the leading scorer in recently concluded National T20 tournament.—Agencies

