Kamal vows to remove hurdles in country’s economic prosperity

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal vowed to remove hurdles in the way of economic prosperity and facilities for the business community.

He was talking at a meeting arranged by Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Thursday. On this occasion President of KATI Tariq Mali, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Rashid Siddiqui, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zubair Chhaya and other members of the business community expressed their view.

Mustafa Kamal Said that Business community is well aware of their direction, political parties only can facilitate and provide a productive environment for business activities. Economic development is subjected to law and order situation, although operation maintained peace in Karachi this isn’t an ultimate solution, he added.

For sustainable peace in the city all sections of the society should have played their role, including the business community, Mustafa Kamal said, adding that all parties who claim mandate of Karachi and Sindh performed nothing to uplift common people lives. He claimed that for upcoming elections his party would be the only option for the voter, especially in Karachi and urban Sindh.

He warned that ethnic and sectarian fault lines of Karachi suites the foes of the city, and we will raise voice against any such hatred. He told that during the proceedings of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Water Issue it was revealed that 90 percent of water provided to Karachi was contaminated with human faeces.

He said that during its 10 years tenure provincial government of PPP has expended thousands of million in the education sector but still 7 million children are out of schools. He said that PSP would clean sweep the upcoming election and CM of Sindh will be from this party.