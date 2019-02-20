Kamal shows displeasure over poor output of health programmes

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday expressed his concern over the increasing level of mothers’ and infants’ mortality rate and directed the authorities concerned to expedite efforts for enhancing Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) programme and scale up the project on latest trends. The chief minister made this observations during a meeting held here to get briefing on MNCH programme, said a press release.

Jam Kamal expressed his displeasure over the outcome of various health projects. “There are various health projects going side by side and the provincial government is spending huge funds on the projects.—APP

