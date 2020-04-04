Kamal reviews provision of ration to deserving people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

QUETTA Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan presided over a high level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat in Quetta on Thursday. Matters pertaining to provision of food security, ration and relief package announced for the deserving people were reviewed during the meeting. The meeting decided to compile lists of deserving people on district level for distribution of financial assistance and ration among them. The meeting also decided to immediately release funds to the District Management for provision of relief package announced for the poor people of all the districts of the province. On this occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the officials of all districts to ensure availability of edible items to the consumers and maintaining a balance in the prices of food items.