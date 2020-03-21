Kamal rejects Guardians ‘totally fake’ story

Observer Report

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Saturday rejected a news story published by a UK based publication, The Guardian, tweeting that the media outlet had reported false information on the quarantine camp in Taftan.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal wrote, “Guardian has published a totally fake story on Taftan. The reporters didn’t even bother to visit Taftan.”

The pictures are of Quetta…as there are no pine trees in Taftan.

The Guardian ran a news story on the Taftan camp a couple of days ago, stating that the conditions at the camp were not fit for coronavirus patients to be quarantined there.