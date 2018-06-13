Kamal predicts clean sweep

Staff Reporter

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has predicted a clean sweep for his party from the provincial capital of Sindh and a surprise showing in Balochsitan in the 2018 general election.

“In Karachi, our competition on 2-3 seats is with the Pakistan Peoples Party. We have no other competition,” Kamal told reporters on Tuesday.

Kamal announced that the PSP would be contesting elections across the province of Sindh. “I want to tell the people that the era of bad governance and corruption is over in Sindh.

The Pak Sarzameen Party in the 2018 election will be successful in Sindh especially in Karachi and Hyderabad we will sweep seats which were with another party.