Kamal optimistic about PSP, MQM-P convergence

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has remarked that all those who claim to be confused regarding the joining hands of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and PSP, their confusion will end only after convergence.

Speaking to media in Karachi, he said that people have been saying that PSP has confused them. “Some people are confused for minutes, some for hours, some for months while others for years. All the confusion will only end after convergence,” remarked Kamal.

He further said that PSP, which was created 1.5 years ago, has become a threat for parties which have been around for 40 years or so.

Kamal said that PSP does not want to fight all those opposing it. “We also want to fight for the rights of all those who don’t support us.”

Listing the problems in the country, he said that PSP wants to work towards improving the health situation. “About 0.3 m people die of malnutrition in the country, we want to change that.” He also said that “there is no concept of justice here.”

When asked about the former president Pervaiz Musharraf’s alliance, he remarked “I don’t want to comment on the matter.”

He also remarked that politicians should refrain from involving their mothers into politics. “Everyone shares a close bond with their mother; I think Sattar was unfair to his mother. Mothers shouldn’t be involved into politics.”

On Saturday, Pakistan Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said that he met with MQM-P Chairperson Sattar because the latter had requested the establishment to bring the two to the table.

The PSP chairman criticised the media and others for “creating a perception” that Sattar was abducted and forced into conducting a joint press conference.

“The conference took place in front of everyone and the media. Yet such a perception was created. Governor Sindh also claimed Sattar was abducted and forced to give the press conference,” he said.

Kamal added that Sattar has been giving the impression that whatever decisions PSP takes is at the behest of the establishment.

“Sattar has been meeting us through the establishment since eight months,” he said, saying that the developments are not just 48 hours-long.

The PSP chief admitted that he is in contact with the establishment but said he is not an “establishment agent” adding that everyone in the country, including politicians, businessmen etc, are in contact with the establishment.