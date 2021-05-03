Kamal makes NA-249 his permanent electoral constituency

Pak Sarzaeen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal while announcing to make NA-249 his permanent electoral constituency said that as soon as Pak Sarzaeen Party (PSP) decided to contest election from NA-249, all the ruling parties joined together on a single-point agenda of defeating PSP by hook or by crook, giving up efforts for their own victory in the polls as PSP tightened the noose around hydrants mafia right after making its footprints in the constituency.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) displayed banners all over the constituency. PTI should have held accountable the ‘decent’ MQM ministers for the deadly Baldia Town inferno, but it couldn’t do so because it had to protect its government in the federation.

It would have been better if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MQM had not done anything for Karachi but together they have stabbed Karachi in the back by getting the controversial census approved.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the MQM are involved in the genocide of Karachiites, because now onwards whenever a new census is conducted, it will be based on this controversial census.

Major political parties, especially the PTI and the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM), fear the growing popularity of the Pak Sarzaeen Party (PSP) . “The Baldia Town constituency will henceforth be my permanent electoral constituency.

I will not disappoint the people because of the love I have received here.” Kamal said.

The popularity graph of PSP has increased a lot compared to 2018, people are listening to our message and connecting with us. We have the solution to the problems facing by people of Pakistan.

If the people give us a chance, we will not merely make empty claims rather we would serve the people to the best of our ability and people will witness the change by themselves.