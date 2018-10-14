Kamal hopes RTS will not crash this time

KARACHI : PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal on Sunday has said that he hopes RTS system will not crash this time.

Talking to the newsmen after casting his vote for the by-election at Karachi’s Gulshan college, Kamal said, if you elect our candidate, our single MNA will be more powerful than 20 other National Assembly representatives, he said.

The PSP is supporting Asif Hasnain in the NA-243 constituency. I hope that Form 45 has been issued to all polling agents, he said.

No one but the PSP can solve Karachi’s problems, he said, adding that if elected, his MNA won’t join the opposition or go asking for ministries. Instead, he will advise the federal government on the city’s issues.RTS, RMS Systems Made Operational For By-electionOn the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan made operational the Results Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS) for by-election 2018.

Returning officers will use the RMS system to send results to the ECP from 7,186 polling stations that are linked to the RTS system.

The process to transmit results will begin at 5pm, when polling concludes. A team of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is present in the ECP’s headquarters in Islamabad to ensure smooth functioning of the RTS and RMS systems. Polling for the by-election on 35 constituencies of National and provincial assemblies has begun countrywide amid strict security.

The by-polls are being conducted on 11 National and 24 provincial assembly seats including 11 from Punjab Assembly, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two each from Sindh and Balochistan. More than five million registered voters, around 2.3 million women and over 2.7 million men, are going to exercise their right to vote. Overseas Pakistanis will vote for the first time in the by-polls through iVoting.

