Kamal demands PM to declare Karachi census results void

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal has demanded re-conducting of census in Karachi, Hyderabad as he called the current census results ‘flawed’.

Talking to media in Karachi, Kamal claimed that the population of Karachi was under-counted in the census under a plan. “Nadra in its 2013 report mentioned Karachi population count at 20.14 million, so how it could be reduced to 16 million in 2018 as per the new census.”

He said people from across the country were coming to reside in Karachi. He regretted that no audit of the census was conducted as promised earlier. Kamal equated the ‘flawed’ census results to ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Karachi.

He insisted that seven million people were left out of the census. “I request Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare results of Karachi and Hyderabad census as void.”

Like federal subjects were devolved to provinces under 18th amendment, he demanded, that 19th amendment be introduced to further devolve powers to districts from provinces.

He said ‘you cannot rule out disenfranchisement and sense of deprivation among people.—NNI

