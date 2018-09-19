Kamal cites concern over PM’s statement on refugees issue

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stated that reservations persist on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s statement about granting citizenship to Afghan refugees. Khan added that nation should be taken into confidence before taking such decisions. Kamal urged PM to take decisions on refugees’ issue under light of the current constitutional policies.

PM Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for voluntary repatriation of Afghan Refugees to their homeland. Responding to the points of Akhtar Mengal regarding the status of Afghan refugees and Bengalis, the PM said his party had signed an agreement with BNP-Mengal for the return of these refugees.

He informed that under the international convention, the refugees cannot be forced to go back to their homeland. ‘1951 Act also stipulates that the children born in the country are citizens of Pakistan,’ he added.—NNI

