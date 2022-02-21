Kalyan Singh Kalyan – Meet first Pakistani Sikh to get PhD degree

LAHORE – A member of the Sikh community in Pakistan has set a history with his distinguished achievement in the field of education.

Sardar Kalyan Singh Kalyan, 42, has earned his doctorate (PhD) degree, becoming the first Pakistani Sikh in the country’s history to receive the honour.

Kalyan, who is also hailed as the first Sikh assistant professor in Pakistan, submitted a 600-page dissertation titled “The Philosophy of Humanity in Guru Nanak’s Teachings after his mother” and successfully defended his research to win the PhD degree from the University of Punjab.

He completed his research work under the supervision of renowned Punjabi language researcher Prof Dr Naveed Shehzad, local media reporte.

Born in 1979, Kalyan received his early education in Nankana Sahib, Punjab while he completed his MPhil from Punjab University in 2016 and later joined the Government College University Lahore as an assistant professor.

A number of social media users have showered praises on Kalyan, who is father of three daughters and a son, on his achievement.