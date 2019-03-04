Kalim Farooqi annual dinner was great gathering

Salahuddin haider

To be rich is nothing unusual. Being generous and a good human being is what that counts. Eminent businessman, believing in social work, charity, and service to humanity, Kalim Farooqui is one of them. Among many other qualities.

He is also a good gardener, a great floral lover, and his massive lawn in Defence society is full of flowers, and flower beds, plant arrangements are worth watching. His love for

flowers and plant has often won him awards at annual flower shows.

Kalim Farooqui, as entrepreneur and gentleman is a noble soul to saythe least.

Every year at the advent of spring he holds an annual dinner at his house and like years before, this time also, on Saturday March 2, the dinner attracted a huge number of people, drawn from various segments of society.

Kalim farooqui and his lovely wife shaheena excel in hospitality.

They indeed are great hosts. Since number of invitees are not known, an educated guess can easily place it at over 600.

They included former sindh governor and federal interior minister Moinuddin Haider, former IG Sindh Police, Aftab Nabi, vice admiral ® Khalid Mir,who served as chairman of Karachi Port Trust for 6 long years.

The consul general of Germany, Eugene, of Bangla Desh Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman, USAID chief in Karachi, Micheal, a lovely person, acting US consul general Darien Arky, Vietnamese trade commissioner,President of Pak-German Business Forum, Qazi Sajid Ali, editor in chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik. It was a great evening, atacts.

