Kaleemullah accuses PFF official of threatening him

Karachi

The ongoing tussle between Pakistan Football Federation and former captain Kaleemullah reached an ugly turn on Tuesday when Kaleem accused an official of the PFF.

Kaleem posted a screenshot of a tweet, allegedly posted from the account of Sardar Naveed Haider Khan – vice president of PFF, posing a threat to the former captain. “If Kaleemullah can justify his transfer to the Turkish Club as per FIFA Regulation then I will standup with him and support him, if not then hang him for his lies and deceit,” the tweet said.

Kaleem, with the screenshot of tweet, said “How dare you threaten me after serving this country for so long? PFF has given me nothing. I have worked hard and gotten myself here.”

However, the tweet couldn’t be found on the timeline of Sardar Naveed Haider’s account.—Agencies

