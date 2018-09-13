Kaleem takes charge as new Sindh IG

The newly appointed chief of Sindh Police, Syed Kalim Imam, here on Wednesday said establishing a crime-free environment and restoration of peace across the province would be his topmost priorities.

Addressing senior police officers and those stationed at Central Police Office soon after assuming his responsibility as the Inspector General of Police (IGP Sindh), he said public service is the basic responsibility of any police department. “I am fully conscious of the great sacrifices rendered by the Sindh Police in terms of lives as well as property for the cause,” said the provincial police chief.

“We have to retain the spirit and sustain efforts against criminals as well as all categories of nefarious elements,” said IGP Syed Kalim Imam. He said the department under his leadership would serve as a team and that he in his personal as well as IGP capacities would ensure that due respect is extended on the basis of performance and service delivery to the junior and senior personnel of the department.

He urged the personnel to show respect to the citizens approaching them for redressal of their grievances and complaints. “Each of you must adopt a neutral stance and ensure that problems are genuinely settled,” he said.

“I would do my best to raise the morale of the policemen and ensure that merit is accorded top priority,” he said.—APP

