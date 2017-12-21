Kaleem pays tributes to services of former secretary of NH& MP

Inspector General National Highway and Motorways Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday paid tributes to services of Former Federal Secretary Ministry of Communication Muhammad Siddique Memeon.

Addressing a farewell party arranged in the honour of former Federal Secretary Ministry of Communications he said “it’s a matter of great honour and pride for me to serve with him, we feel proud for working under the command of Muhammad Siddique Memon. The legacy of principle and rule of law given by him is a beacon of light for us”.

Imam said that officers of Motorway Police were known by their distinctive traits like; lawful earnings, honesty, courtesy, helped to distress and equal enforcement of law.

He further said that NH&MP was fighting and making vigorous efforts to reduce accident rate to lowest level by maintaining better discipline on road through briefing, education and constructive enforcement and because of these characteristics this force became a proud for Nation.

On this occasion, former Secretary Communications Muhammad Siddique Memon said that NH&MP had given him much respect.

He lauded the performance of National Highways & Motorway Police. Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented a souvenir to former the secretary.

Federal Secretary Overseas Pakistan Foundation Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications Tashfeen Khan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications Khayal Zad Gul, former Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar, IG NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, DIG HQs Ishfaq Ahmed, DIG (Operations) Ghulam Rasul Zahid, DIG N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan, AIG Najeeb ur Rehman were also attended the event.—APP

