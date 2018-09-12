Kaleem Imam assumes charge as Sindh IG

KARACHI : Dr Kaleem Imam on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Sindh Inspector General (IG).

The new IG held meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Mural Ali Shah and assured him to perform his duties honestly. The CM directed him to take steps for the elimination of street crimes in the metropolis.

On the occasion, police officers warmly welcomed Kaleem and presented him guard of honor.

IG Imam was previously serving as Punjab’s police chief and also replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi as Sindh’s top officer.