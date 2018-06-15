Kaleem Imam among highly educated police officers

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam is among those who are highly educated, able and professional police officers.

He has worked on high profile posts both at national and international level before his appointment as IG Punjab. He is Ph.D in Politics and International Relations, with LLM in Human Rights Law from SOAS UK, LLB and is a Masters in Philosophy.

He has been serving as SP Sibbi, Naseer Abad, SSP Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, FIA Immigration, Chief Security Officer to Prime Minister, Director National Police Bureau, IG Islamabad, IG National Highways and Motorway Police and also as a Police Commissioner in area of Darfur in Sudan under UNO mission. Three peace awards from UNO, Quaid-e-Azam Police medal, Presidential award and Tamagha-i-Imtiaz have been awarded to him in return to his services.