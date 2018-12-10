Kalasha winter festival continues to attract tourists

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Kalasha winter festival – Chawmoss – is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions on Monday. Began on December 7 and to be continued till 22th of the current month, the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival completed in which a number of children participated.

The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke. Making high flames and smoke is meant to welcome peace, prosperity, minerals, green grass and love among the people of the indigenous tribe in the ensuing winter and spring seasons. The children while holding green leaves and branches of trees also sang songs and performed chorus to enjoy the festival.

Local and foreign tourists have also come to the valley to see and enjoy the unique culture, traditions and religious rites. Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists, who have come for Chawmoss festival.

Share on: WhatsApp