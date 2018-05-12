Kalash valley roads, Chitral-Dorah Pass road opening today

Islamabad

Foundation stone for the construction of Kalash Valley Roads & Chitral-Garam Chashma-Dorah Pass Road will be laid on Saturday. The projects are part of NHA’s plan to improve communication sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chitral-Garam Chashma- Dorah Pass Road is around 82 km long. It is divided into two packages with a completion time period of 24 months. Similarly, 48 km long Kalash Valley Roads are also divided into two packages and will be completed in two years.

The projects envisage up gradation and widening of the existing roads with protection measures against erosion and land sliding, as well as construction and rehabilitation of existing structures including bridges and culverts. The terrain is hilly and mountainous and several major streams cross the roads. These streams are generated in the hills and mountains and become very dangerous during heavy rains and floods.

The projects will reduce the number of accidents and sharp curves which are extremely dangerous and have caused fatal accidents in the past. Provision of a safe and efficient crossing will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic and help to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs. The up gradation and widening of roads will contribute towards the development of an environment whereby the existing and the future traffic shall be catered for adequate level of service.—APP