Karachi

A Kalash man has been nominated for the first time in Pakistan’s political history for the assembly on a minority seat. Wazir Zada, a community worker from Chitral, has been nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as their second choice on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for elections 2018. Zada termed his nomination as historic and a giant step forward towards the promotion of diminishing Kalash culture.