Kalash community celebrate ‘Phool festival’

Chitral

Kalash community celebrated its annual colorful Kalash Phool Festival with traditional zeal and fervor. The festival marks the reaping of grapes & walnuts harvests.

Phool festival is one of the four festivals celebrated every year by the community. People of the community adorn their heads with flower, sing songs in the local language and perform traditional dances throughout the two-day festival. Elderly women preparing traditional caps decorated with flowers and put these colorful caps on the head of those young girls who reach to the age of 10 years whereas men.

