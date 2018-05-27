Kalabagh Dam must to avert water crisis: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has said that water scarcity in Sindh and other parts of the country is due to our inability to build Kalabagh Dam.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that not the Sindh alone but the entire country is facing the issue of water scarcity. Situation in Sindh is severe but it is not due to Federation or Punjab. It is because of those elements who are against the Kalabagh Dam. This notion is totally wrong that Kalabagh Dam will turn Sindh into an arid zone. Actually delay in construction of Kalabagh dam is the only reason of water shortage in Sindh. He said that water supply to Sindh was averaged 36.6 million acre feet annually before construction of Mangla and Terbala dams. This supply was enhanced to 40.30 million acre feet after building of these dams. He said that Kalabagh dam will also supply over 4 million acre feet additional water to Sindh.

The LCCI president said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had already feared that water crisis would hit the agriculture sector of Punjab and Sindh as country has no big water reservoirs while water storage capacity in Terbela and Mangla dams has considerably gone down. Therefore, Kalabagh dam is a must for the country. “It would be better if anti-Kalabagh elements play role for early construction of this mega project instead of fueling the provincial conflict otherwise our future generations would suffer” Malik Tahir Javaid added.