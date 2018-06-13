Kalabagh Dam is still alive

The scribe is a staunch supporter of construction of Kalabagh Dam at the earliest and firmly believes if this direly-needed major storage facility is not developed then all of us or our posterity will die en masse owing to lack of water as the experts are sternly warning that Pakistan may be facing acute drought like situation by 2025. It is sad to note that multi-purpose {but politically condemned} Kalabagh Dam was scrapped by PPP Government soon after it came into power in 2008. During the last couple of days, it is quite heartening that Kalabagh Dam has been talked about at the highest judicial forum of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. While hearing a sou motu notice on the water crisis in Islamabad Thursday, he called upon the political leadership to forge consensus on the KD to ensure steady supply of water to all parts of the country throughout the year. Only a day earlier, according to the reports in the media, WAPDA Chairman retired Lt General Muzammil Hussain while giving an extensive briefing to a Senate body in Islamabad duly stressed the importance of the KD but subjecting its construction only after national consensus saying presently country can only store water for 30 days due to lack of adequate major storage facilities as compared to 170 days capacity of India and even suggested giving the KD operational and management to Sindh to allay province’s concern of going dry. Multi-trillion dollars question which this scribe wants to ask political leadership of the country since national consensus remains ever-elusive as everyone is interested more in petty, vested political and regional interests than national interests of the nation and the country over and above everything else, why not import ever elusive national consensus over KD from IMF, World Bank or any other donor agency instead of continuing borrowing billions of dollars.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

