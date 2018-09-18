Kalabagh Dam “is dead issue”: Sindh CM

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that Kalabagh Dam is “Dead Horse”, no talks were held with prime minister on dam issue.

Addressing a post budget conference CM Sindh Murad Ali shah said that Sindh just received Rs.49 billion from Federation, which disrupted the budget of the province.

He said that 50 billion were kept for new schemes, while 26 billion have been cut.

He said that issue of transfers of officials from Sindh was raised in front of PM Imran Khan, officers of Sindh should be appointed according to the inter provincials rules, he added. About citizenship, Murad said no citizenship should be awarded to the illegal immigrants.

Syed Murad Ali shah said he avoids using luxurious cars, criticizing federal government he said milk should be sell out instead of selling buffaloes, which is profitable.

Presenting budget recommendations for the next nine months in the Sindh Assembly, Shah announced a cut in the development budget.

“The caretaker government had presented budget for three months,” the chief minister said.

“We have curtailed the provincial development budget,” he said. “An earlier allocation of Rs598.9 billion for new schemes has been cut down to Rs26 billion.”

The Sindh Chief Minister added, “The development budget has been reduced due to financial issues.”

“In the previous year, taxes of more than Rs598.9 billion were accumulated by the Sindh government as was sales tax of Rs100 billion,” he added.Shah continued, “958 schemes initiated as part of annual development programme will be completed this year.”

“Rs102.48 billion have been allocated for the Sindh Home Department and Rs2 billion for department’s development programmes.”

The Sindh chief minister further assured, “We are taking measures for the improvement in the quality of life of common people.”

As the session started under the chair of the speaker, power supply was suspended of the house.

Share on: WhatsApp