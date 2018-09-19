There has been an impassioned debate on the controversial Kalabagh Dam in the country. The honourable CJP Mian Saqib Nisar stated that Kalabagh Dam guarantees survival as well as security of Pakistan. After the statement of CJP regarding Kalabagh Dam, people of Sindh are protesting against the CJP’s statement. Sindh which is the second largest province of the country by population is facing threatening water crisis. Due to scarcity of water in the River Indus, hardly 30% land could be cultivated this year. The three of four provincial assemblies – Sindh, KP and Baluchistan had passed the resolutions against the construction of controversial Kalabagh Dam.

Even though, if we look at the large scale, it is internationally accepted that no Dam should be constructed without consent of the majority of people. In Pakistan, more than 50% people are against the construction of this controversial Dam. The people of Sindh warn that if Kalabagh Dam or any other Dam constructed on the Indus, there would be negative impact. The higher authorities are requested not to revive Kalabagh Dam in order to construct it without consent of the people of Sindh as well as proper share of water must be provided to Sindh so that people of the province could not face more water crisis in the future and could cultivate more and more land.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

