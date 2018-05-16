Kalabagh Asean win MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup 2018

Rawalpindi

The team of “Kalabagh Asean” won the final of MP Bhandra Memorial Cup 2018, by 5 goals and scored a total of 8 goals against the team of “Security 2000”.

Ms. Sumera Malik was present to support the “Kalabagh Asean” whereas, Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chauhan especially participated in the ceremony. He mentioned that Murree Brewery’s historical Polo Tournament started in 1904.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman Murree Brewery Co. Bhandara said that sports need to be promoted more in Pakistan so youngsters can be kept away from terrorism, drug addiction and other negative activities.

Multi-National and National companies should play their role in the establishment of a healthy society.

He expressed his views while talking to journalists after the prize distribution ceremony of the final match of the M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup. Mr. Roumen, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony which ended the tournament in which a total of six teams participated.—Agencies