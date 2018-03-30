Kakar, Saeed launch Balochistan Awami Party

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and former Pakistan Muslim League–N leader Saeed Ahmed Hashmi launched a new political party, Balochistan Awami Party here on Thursday.

The party will contest the upcoming general elections with the slogan of ‘Stronger nation, unified people’.

Speaking to the media, Hashmi said that the decision to create a new party is based on the fact that there was lack of recognition from the leadership of other provinces.

“We want to bestow our responsibilities on the young leaders to take our message to the Senate, National Assembly and on international forums,” he said.

On the occasion, Anwarul Haq Kakar said that they are expecting members to join the newly formed party soon and shared that their only hope is democracy. “The people of Balochistan will decide who they choose to stand with and the party will not compromise on the rights of people of Balochistan.”

Responding to a question Kakar said that there have been groupings in parties on federal and provincial levels but our aim is to ensure that our political aims are so strong they would not create groupings.

“We have no stubbornness or rigidity with nationalist parties. The ball is in their court to decide what they want,” he said.

During the address leaders shared that the policy statement will be released soon once the party is registered. The new Balochistan-based political party is comprising the political and tribal elite of the province.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, former provincial ministers Faiq Jamali, Mir Saleem Khosa and other leaders were also present on the occasion. Influential chieftains including Jam Kamal Khan, Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali, Nawab Zulfiqar Ali Magsi and Sardar Mohammed Saleh Bhootani are part of the new political party.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is also a member of the party, which is backed by the six independent senators who were elected in the recent Senate elections, including Sadiq Sanjrani, the new chairman of the upper house.

“We will contest the elections [2018] through [Balochistan Awami Party],” Senator Kakar, who is the spokesman of the party, announced.

The new party could be a major blow to the former ruling coalition of PML-N and PML-Q in Balochistan since more than 20 legislators from these parties have joined BAP.

Senator Kakar while addressing the press conference said the economic and political rights of the people of Balochistan will be the chief priority of his party and it will never compromise on either of them.

Former Senator Hashmi, who had been associated with the PML-Q for most of his political career, said although he has now decided to part ways with the party, “we are not separating ourselves from the mindset of Muslim League.”