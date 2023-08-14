“Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker prime minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He also requested prayers and support from the public during this time of transition. Senator Kakar was named interim PM on Saturday after the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, three days shy of completing its five-year term.

Associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and formerly Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Kakar was nominated by Shehbaz and dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz after three days of deliberation.

Kakar is to be sworn in as caretaker prime minister on August 14 – Independence Day.