Kakar ensures full security to mediamen in Balochistan

Quetta

Bilal Khan Kakar, a special assistant for information to Chief Minister, on Tuesday said that no one had the right to behave in an unfair manner with media, we will take all possible steps to protect media in Balochistan. A meeting was held in connection with media policy in the Chief Ministers Special Assistant for Information Mohammad Bilal Khan Kakar’s office on Tuesday.

Secretary Information, Muhammad Tayyab Khan Lehri, Regional Police Officer Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema, DGPR Shahzada Farhat, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Farukkh Shahzad, President Quetta Press Club President Raza-ul-Rahman, President Balochistan Union of Journalist Khalil Ahmad and General Secretary Mohammad Ayub Tareen were also present in the meeting.

Participants reviewed different points regarding constructive part of media. The role of media for the development of society was extremely inevitable, the speakers said. DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema expressing his views, said that the safety of media representatives was our prime responsibility. He said no doubt Media in Pakistan exhibit excellent reporting and professional capabilities, but still there was need to train media personals, to deal with chancy situations specifically in Balochistan.

He said that media should also understand its responsibility and try not to broadcast any news without official authorization. Media representatives also expressed their views and said that keeping in view PEMRA and Department of information rules and regulations in mind, it is necessary to implement a policy set up for broadcasting news on sensitive issues.—APP