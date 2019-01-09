Kaka and Figo arrive today to launch World Soccer Stars

Karachi

Football superstars Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo are set to arrive in Pakistan today to formally launch World Soccer Stars event.

The duo will make special appearances at Karachi’s Pearl Continental Hotel and Lahore’s Packages Mall.

Brazilian icon Kaka and Portuguese legend Figo will promote World Soccer Stars during their visit to Pakistan – an event aimed at uplifting football in the country and offering a gateway to football talent at grass-root level.

World Soccer Stars has promised a football spectacle starting from April 26 to 29 with two matches in Karachi and Lahore.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Kaka said he was looking forward to spending a few days in Pakistan.

“Hello Pakistan! I’m on my way. Looking forward to spend a few days with you guys,” the 36-year old star tweeted.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp