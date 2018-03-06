Kaiser new Chairman of FPCCI body on Pharma

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ghazanfar Bilour has appointed Dr. Shaikh Kaiser Waheed as chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) standing committee on the pharmaceutical industry for 2018.

His nomination is reflective of the confidence reposed in him by the President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, in view of his contribution in the pharma sector during past years, as industrialist & business leader.

Dr. Kaiser Waheed previously served as chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

He elected as president of SITE Superhighway Association of Industry.

Dr. Shaikh Kaiser Waheed President & Chief Executive Medisure Pharma Karachi and Chairman of National Forum for Environment & Health.

He is actively involved in pharma and social welfare activities.