Kaira declares NAB ordinance ‘mother of all NROs’

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The President of Pakistan People’s Party, Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira, said on Sunday that in order to save their own skins, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have introduced amendments in the NAB ordinance so that whether it is the Malam Jabba case or the BRT, their party members remain safe.

Addressing a press conference here, Kaira said that government created parliamentary crises after PM made amendments in NAB ordinance. He said that government criticized PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari on his statement that NAB and economy cannot run together, but now PM has issued ordinance to protest his friends.

The former information minister, terming the newly introduced NAB ordinance as “mother of all NROs,” demanded of PM to name people who are opposing change.

.