Kaifi Khalil over the moon as ‘Kahani Suno’ makes it to global trending list on YouTube

KARACHI – Kahani Suno, the popular Pakistani track by Kaifi Khalil, broke the internet as it trends in the top 10 songs on YouTube. The masterpiece has taken over the music fans and made it to the global platform after raking accolades locally.

Given the virality, the famous song has now hit a global ranking no 8 on the video streaming giant, and Kaifi, the singing sensation, is over the moon.

The creator of the globally acclaimed song even took to social media to express feelings about the recent feat.

Sharing a screenshot of the YouTube page for his song’s music video that showed the staggering views and the global ranking of the clip, he said “Thank you Allah and thank you so much all of you for your pure love and support. Sending lots of love and prayers for all my fans.”

Thankyou Allah Taala Thankyou so much all for your pure love and support lots of love and prayers for my all fans main humesha shukr guzaar rahunga or koshish karunga ap sub k liye k humesha liktha rahun jo main mehsos karta hon ap sub k liye Love you all my broken homies 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/W2xbnBjQmp — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) February 26, 2023

Kaifi also mentioned keeps writing about what he feels for his broken homies.

Since its release, Kahani Suno has crossed over 100 million views on video streaming sites and featured in global top music videos. The song also ranked among the top five on Spotify’s Viral list.