Kahuta Bypass project to be completed at cost of Rs132.912m

Rawalpindi

Kahuta Bypass, Maira-Nathot road project would be completed at a cost of Rs 132.912 million to facilitate the local population said Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Aslam Chaudary. Chairing a meeting of Divisional Development Working party, held here on Monday he directed the officers to utilize all available resources to complete the project within stipulated time frame so that the citizens could be facilitated and provided relief.

He said, the construction work on the project would be launched soon under Special Development Package Supplementary Grant and its completion would ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road. He directed the officers to ensure quality of work and material for the project and make efforts for completion of the project within shortest possible time frame. The Punjab government is making all out efforts to provide the citizens, better health, medical and education facilities and various development projects were launched in the division, he added. The Commissioner said that the government gave special attention to construct road networks particularly in rural areas to facilitate the rural population.—APP