Kaghan Highway to be cleared in 45 days: NHA

Mansehra

Kaghan Highway will be cleared upto Babusar Top in 45 day (till May 15, 2018), said spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA). Briefing the media here on Saturday, spokesman NHA said that efforts were underway to clear Kaghan Highway which was closed in December 2017, due to snowfall and landslides.

He said that more than 13 small and big glaciers were being removed of which some are 80 feet high and more than 300 feet in length. The NHA spokesman hoped that Naran will be opened for tourists within a week.

He urged people residing along Kaghan Highway to cooperate with the NHA staff working for clearing road so that the route could be cleared for all kind of traffic at earliest.—INP