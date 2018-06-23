Kabul visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid one day quite hectic visit to Kabul at the invitation of Afghanistan government which is hopefully going to be quite productive and making positive contribution towards peace and stability in war-torn neighbouring Afghanistan. The COAS, who was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Director General ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, held one to one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani followed by delegation, also met with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and NATO Commander General John Nicholson.

According to the reports in the newspapers, the Army Chief said that the recently agreed Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace is expected to bring more cooperation and coordination between the two countries, border fencing is not an obstacle for checking terrorism and not between the people on both sides, having attained relative peace and stability inside Pakistan efforts are now being made with focused attention on socio-economic development as a route towards enduring peace and stability, Pakistan desired the US and NATO forces must succeed and leave behind a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Both the Afghan President and the Chief Executive thanked Army Chief for his visit and the recent security initiatives undertaken for peace and stability. It is good to note that during the discussions, both sides have agreed that while results of bilateral initiatives are extremely important but surely and certainly more important is continuity of processes for achieving the end state objectives. Frequent high level exchange of delegations and discussions on matters of mutual interest between Afghanistan and Pakistan augur well for peace and stability in the region as Pakistan leadership has repeatedly reiterated durable peace in Afghanistan is most desirable for Islamabad.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

