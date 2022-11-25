Kabul repairs 70 military planes

The Taliban interim administration repaired 70 damaged military planes and helicopters that were damaged by US soldiers before they left Afghanistan after 20 years in August last year.

The Afghan Air Force has repaired 70 damaged military planes and helicopters given to the previous government of President Ashraf Ghani by the US and its allied forces, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Inayatullah Khawarizmi told Anadolu Agency in Kabul.

He added that all of them are now in service and being used by the Afghan Air Force.

US soldiers had damaged military aircraft, helicopters, and a wide range of other military vehicles before leaving the country on Aug. 31, 2021.—Agencies