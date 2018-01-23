Kabul persists in blame-game

GUNMEN in army uniform, who stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night, killed more than 30 people and wounded many more. Though Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed five gunmen belonging to the group were responsible for the attack adding that they initially intended to strike on Thursday but postponed the onslaught to Saturday evening in a quest to minimise civilian casualties due to a wedding that was taking place during the initial target time. The Afghan Interior Ministry blamed the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network which killed 21 people in an attack on the same hotel in 2011.

Like other members of the international community, Pakistan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. Unfortunately the country is always made scapegoat of internal weaknesses of the Afghan Government, passing the buck of terrorism to Pakistan. As usual Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, while ordering investigation into the tragedy, made a pointed reference towards Pakistan saying the problem of terrorism cannot be addressed without elimination of safe havens in the region. This impelled Pakistan Foreign Office to issue a prompt rejoinder rejecting the knee jerk allegations by some Afghan circles to point the finger at Pakistan for the terrorist attack. The worth of the allegations being hurled by the Afghan Government can be judged by the fact that like India they too resorted to shifting blame on Pakistan without waiting for the outcome of the investigation. Pakistan has always denied its involvement in any terrorist activity, rather it has always supported all efforts and initiatives aimed at seeking peaceful and negotiated settlement of the conflict that has direct bearing on security and economy of Pakistan. How Pakistan can afford to indulge in such duplicity when the United States is daily increasing pressure on the country and the trio of the United States, India and Afghanistan joined hands at the UN Security Council to launch frontal attack on Islamabad for its alleged support to terrorists. It is easy to blame others and do nothing to address genuine concerns of others. The United States and the Afghan Government have never bothered to look into seriously the complaints of Pakistan that terrorists are using Afghan soil to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan. In the interest of peace all the countries should join hands unconditionally to combat terrorism in the region and avoid blame game that vitiates the environment.

