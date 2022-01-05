Kabul: No more fencing allowed on Durand Line

“We will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore,” Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the border forces for the eastern zone, told TOLOnews on Wednesday.

The commander made the comments in reaction to the Pakistan foreign minister’s remarks who said that the issue of the Durand Line fencing would be discussed via diplomatic channels.

The Islamic Emirate is building over 30 outposts to prevent the movement of the Pakistani military alongside the Durand Line. “We have fenced the border (with Afghanistan), and it will continue,” FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in response to a question.

A spokesman for the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said that the Islamic Emirate “believes in addressing problems through understanding, talks and good neighbourliness.” TOLOnews