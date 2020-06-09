KAAP, IsDB donates Rs20 million protective gears Health Department

The King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Program for Charity Works (KAAP), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have donated Covid-19 emergency healthcare assistance to the Director Health Services, Health Department, Government of Sindh to combat spread of Covid-19. The ceremony was attended by the IsDB Representative in Pakistan, Inamullah Khan, Project Manager Pakistan Mobile Clinic (PMC) Project, Murat Kavakdan; representatives of the Sindh Health Department, IHH Pakistan and media. The Deputy Project Manager, IHH, Dr. Babar Khan Jadoon, shared details of emergency healthcare assistance arranged for the Sindh Health Department. He provided an overview of the PMC’s operation and key achievements in Pakistan including Tharparkar and Umerkot Districts. An introductory video on IsDB’sKAAP and its activities was also displayed for information of the participants. The Islamic Development Bank representative to Pakistan Mr. Inamullah Khan while addressing the event via video link informed that Pakistan, being second largest beneficiary of IsDB, with overall Portfolio of over US$ 13 billion in the Energy, Transport, Health and Education Sectors, and trade development through import of Petroleum Products and LNG. IsDB has approved US$ 2.3 billion ‘Strategic Preparedness & Response Package’ for member countries to mitigate and recover from impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Out of this, US$ 70 million has been allocated for COVID-19 emergency response for Pakistan. “We appreciate courage, compassion, and commitment of frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and hope to provide them an enabling environment through provision of PPEs” he added. The IsDB Representative further added that KAAP, IsDB in collaboration with the Health Department Sindh have identified a list of protective gears or Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare providers working in Hospitals/Health Facilities and Isolation wards designated for treatment of COVID-19 Patients in Sindh. The donation includes 9,000 disposable gowns, 1,000 N95 Masks, 1,000 goggles, 9,000 latex examination gloves, 9,000 face masks, 9,000 disposable caps, 5,000 hand sanitizers, 24 infrared thermometer, 5,000 antiseptic soaps, 1,000 face shields, 5,000 biohazard bags and 16,000 shoe covers. Along with that KAAP-IsDB in collaboration with PDMA and Health Department, Sindh is going to launch an awareness campaign to create public awareness through print, electronic and social media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh province for the prevention of this pandemic. On the behalf of Director General Health Services Sindh, Dr. Yar Muhammad Khoso Additional Director, Health Department, appreciated the timely emergency medical assistance of PPEs for the frontline healthcare providers and assured that it will be immediately provided to the hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for the