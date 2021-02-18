K2WinterSummit2021 – Son confirms death of Pakistan’s celebrated mountaineer Ali Sadpara

SKARDU – Death of celebrated Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara was confirmed by his son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, after days-long search mission failed to trace him and two foreign climbers who went missing while summiting world’s second highest peak, K2, in north Pakistan.

Sajid made the shocking announcement in a press conference where he vowed to complete mission of his father. He also thanked people for extending support in the difficult times.

Ali Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, for a joint K2 ascent, left the highest camp on the evening of February 4, 2021.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team, on February 5, 2021, according to reports, had successfully summited the 8,611-metre peak, a month after when their first attempt was failed.

But on February 5, 2021, Ali Sadpara and his two team members went missing unanticipated.

An extraordinary search operation in the history of the mountaineering had been conducted to trace the missing climbers.

Sajid Sadpara was also part of the expedition but later abandoned due to equipment issues.

Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani climber to have summited eight peaks measuring over 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) – five in Pakistan and three in Nepal – during his illustrious climbing career.