K2WinterSummit2021 – Bad weather halts search for missing Ali Sadpara, other climbers

ISLAMABAD – The search and rescue mission for three missing mountaineers on the world’s second highest peak, K-2, in the country’s north has been halted due to bad weather condition on fourth day (Tuesday) amid diminishing chances of their survival.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara from Pakistan, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile were attempting to scale the mountain without oxygen support in winter to make history when they lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday.

The search team will resume operation through C-130 military plane once the weather condition improves, officials said, adding that all air and ground efforts are being made to locate the missing climbers.

First time in the history! A search operation has been taken for Ali sadpara in -50 c• and 90km p/h speed of wind salute to these volunteers pic.twitter.com/QlCgqLUM9h — Muhammad Adnan Mukhtar (@MAdnandvm) February 8, 2021

They said that whole “death zone” on highest point of the Karakoram mountain range will be filmed with the help of modern cameras installed in the plane.

Ali Sadpar’s son Sajid Sadpara is also part of the rescue operation. He had also joined the expedition but later abandoned due to equipment issues. He said there are little hopes for the survival of his father and the other two climbers, too.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he apprehended the trio probably met an accident while on their way back after summiting the 8,611-meter (28,251-foot) peak. Chances of surviving the extremely cold weather conditions without proper gear for three days are “very low,” he added.

News of the missing climbers, including Ali Sadpara came a day after a Bulgarian mountaineer was died on K2, which is also called “killer mountain”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Army and the government were making all possible efforts for missing climbers but hopes for their survival were fading with each passing day.

Located in the Karakorum mountain range, K2 is one of the most dangerous climbs. The peak is also known as the “Savage Mountain” due to its harsh weather conditions.

Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers made history by scaling the K2 for the first time in winter.

Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani climber to have summited eight peaks measuring over 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) – five in Pakistan and three in Nepal – during his illustrious climbing career.