K-Electric’s first girls’ football league starts

Sports Reporter

Karachi

A launching ceremony of the 1st K-Electric Girls’ Football League was held at the KPT Sports Complex in Karachi. The initiative makes K-Electric the first corporate entity in the country to organize an exclusive female football tournament.

Col (Retd) Younas Changaizi, International footballer and Ex-Minister Sports Baluchistan graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest, along with senior officials of KE, sports stars and media persons. The Chief Guest appreciated KE’s role in encouraging women’s participation in football, boxing and other popular sports at the grassroots level and said, “These girls have developed good techniques and all they need now is support and guidance to excel on an international level. I would urge other organizations to come forward and nurture the talents of these promising players.”

The tournament is being organized by KE in collaboration with Naseem Hameed Football Academy. Naseem Hameed is a Pakistani track and field athlete, who got the title of “The Fastest Woman in South Asia”, when she won a gold medal in the 100 meters race at the South-Asian Games -2010, held in Dhaka.

Naseem Hameed said, “It is heartening to see that a leading corporate organization realizes the great potential of female football enthusiasts in Pakistan and it has launched such a resourceful initiative to prepare young girls for international competitiveness.” The tournament kicked off with an exhibition match dedicated to (Late) Shahlyla Baloch – the young Pakistani forward who passed away in an unfortunate car accident. There are eight teams participating in the contest, from different areas of Karachi..