K-Electric’s facilitation camps in full swing

In continuation of K-Electric’s massive campaign against defaulters and power theft, the power utility has installed over 9600 meters in several parts of Karachi including 30 areas.

The power-utility is facilitating residents in applying for new connections and regularising their electricity supply through legal metered connections by fast-tracked processing and simple documentation requirements. Of the total meters installed, over 6500 are low-cost meters with 1,900 such meters installed in Korangi, 1,100 in Gadap and 750 in Orangi. In addition to this, thousands of meters have also been installed for residents of Bin Qasim, Malir, Johar and Baldia.

At the same time, K-Electric has intensified efforts against power-theft and removed hundreds of illegal connections from areas of Mianwali Colony, Firdous Colony and other pockets of the city including North Nazimabad, Bahadurabad, Baldia, Garden and Korangi.

According to KE spokesperson, “Thousands of consumers have already visited KE Facilitation Camps across Karachi and submitted their new connection applications ahead of the crackdown on 20th January 2019. We strongly urge all consumers who have outstanding dues and unregularised power connections to reach out to KE through our multiple customer touchpoints including 118 Contact Centre, Facebook and Twitter or KE Camps and Customer Care Centres as soon as possible”.

