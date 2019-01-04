K-Electric’s drive against defaulters, power-theft continues

Staff Reporter

3rd January 2018 – K-Electric intensifies efforts against default and power-theft with more than 300 customer facilitation camps held across the city, to enable residents to clear their outstanding dues through on-spot facilitation.

KE’s customer facilitation camps have been established in various parts of the city including North-Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Garden, Baldia, Korangi, Shah-Faisal, Landhi and Lyari and thousands of customers have already benefitted from the easy-payment schemes being offered by the power utility for a limited period of time by visiting the KE camps and Customer Care Centers.

Per K-Electric spokesperson, “Defaulters have been given till 20th of January 2019 to clear their dues through convenient payment plans. Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to get their connections regularised through legal meters before the said date.

Failure to do so by the 20th of January 2019 will result in serious penal consequences including disconnection along with prosecution that can lead to penalty as high as PKR 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016.”

In addition to this, K-Electric has escalated kunda removal drives and removed over 1,000 illegal kunda connections from areas of Bahadurabad, Baldia and Korangi.

At the same time, customers are being facilitated in regularising their connections through a simplified new connection process with faster turnaround times and eased documentation requirements. Over 5,900 low-cost meters have also been installed on fast-tracked basis in this drive.

