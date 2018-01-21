K-Electric wins Best Corporate Solar Award

World Future Energy Summit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric (KE) won the best project award in the category of ‘Corporate Solar Sustainability Program of the year’ at the Middle East Solar Industry Association’s (MESIA) Solar Awards 2018 as part of World Future Energy Summit held in Abu Dhabi.

KE is the first Pakistani company to receive this prestigious award, a testament to the power utility’s efforts in implementing alternate-energy efficient policies and using effective solar technologies as part of its energy efficiency and conservation initiative.

The ceremony was jointly organized by MESIA and World Future Energy Submit (WFES) as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability week which was held this year from Jan 15th to 19th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Over two hundred and fifty industry professionals from across the MENA region were present to celebrate the innovation and advancement in the solar industry and appreciate companies for taking steps towards sustainable energy. K-Electric’s Head of Energy Conservation department Syed Faisal Ahmed was present at the event along with the KE project team to receive this prestigious award.

Mr. James Stewart Acting President of the Middle East Solar Industry Association while recognizing the efforts of K-Electric said, “The Middle East Solar Awards are the industry’s premier awards that serve as a platform to highlight achievements in the MENA region’s solar market. K-Electric has taken the lead in implementing sustainable and environmental friendly solar practices which is appreciable and exemplary for other companies in Pakistan and the MENA region.” This year was the sixth annual event serving as a platform to recognize and celebrate exceptional talent and achievements in the MENA solar market.

The annual World Future Energy Summit (WFES) is the foremost platform dedicated to the innovation and digitalization trends that are key to transformation in the global energy mix and attracts project developers, distributors, innovators, investors and purchasers from across the globe to come together and discover new solutions to the world’s growing energy challenges.

Spokesperson K-Electric added, “We are honored to see that our efforts have been endorsed by esteemed international organizations and appreciated by regional stakeholders. This award will further encourage us to implement practices in compliance with international safety and environmental standards under the ISO 50001 Energy Management System and promoting Solar Photovoltaic technology.”

In line with its commitment of diversifying the power generation pool, KE recently initiated the Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) for the 50MW solar power project with Oursun Pakistan, while adapting PV solar power generation implementation, which is environment friendly and will be a good mix to the overall power generation capacity of KE.

KE is committed to ensuring the provision of affordable and reliable energy solutions and actively promotes use of renewable energy for its own usage. The power utility has invested USD 1.4 billion and added 1,057 Megawatts in its generation capacity since 2009.