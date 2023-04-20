K-Electric wants to jack up power tarrif by Rs4.49 per unit

K-Electric has submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase of Rs4.49 in the power tariff on account of monthly fuel adjustment charges for March.

The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs4.49 per unit. The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the KE application on May 3.

However, the approval of the request will put an additional burden of Rs6.63 billion on the consumers of Karachi.Earlier, Nepra had approved an increase in the cost of electricity for the consumers of Karachi by 56 paisas per unit.

The increase has been made in the head of a monthly fuel adjustment for February. The authority will issue a detailed decision later.