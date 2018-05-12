K-Electric upgrades power infrastructure in Ali Brohi Goth, Landhi

KARACHI : With the installation of Aerial Bundled Cables, K-Electric has upgraded power infrastructure in Ali Brohi Goth thus ending the menace of electricity theft in the under-privileged area of Landhi.

Through the latest ABC drive, all 5 PMTs of Ali Brohi Goth have now been successfully converted to ABC.

Through its customer service vehicles which also provide connections to unregistered consumers, KE also facilitated more than 800 new connection requests from the residents of Ali Brohi Goth.

K-Electric has been conducting various drives in Landhi and in almost a year more than 90 PMTs of Landhi have been upgraded to theft resistant cabling.

Spokesperson K-Electric said, “KE is geared up to eliminate power theft and bring unregistered and non-metered connections to metered connections. Theft was prevalent in the area and thanks to the cooperation and support of local residents, we have managed to enhance the reliability of power supply in various parts of Landhi.”

K-Electric continues to invest in infrastructure particularly in low-lying areas. K-Electric remains fully committed to serve its customers and has already upgraded power infrastructure in various areas such as Ghazdarabad, Rehmat Chowk, Altaf Town, parts of Lyari, Pak-Town (Korangi), Lines Area, parts of Saddar and other areas to curb power theft and illegal abstraction.